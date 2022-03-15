West Brom manager Steve Bruce says ‘the biggest disappointment’ over Sam Johnstone’s future is that he looks set to leave on a Bosman in the summer, with Manchester United and West Ham being closely linked.

Johnstone, 28, is now in his fourth season with West Brom.

The England goalkeeper has once again been impressive between the sticks, featuring 31 times so far in the Championship under both Valerien Ismael and now Bruce.

But the future of Johnstone has been a talking point among Baggies supporters throughout the season. He’s out of contract in the summer and he’s seemingly refused to pen a new deal, despite the hopes of West Brom.

Approaching the summer transfer window, a handful of Premier League sides have been linked with Johnstone but it’s one of his former clubs who seem to be linked the closest – Manchester United.

He graduated through the club’s youth academy, spending several years out on loan before being released in 2018.

Reports last week stated that Manchester United will move for Johnstone this summer if they need a goalkeeper, but that West Ham remain in pole position to sign him.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, West Brom manager Bruce has finally had his say on Johnstone’s future, saying:

“The biggest disappointment for me is that he is out of contract. However, it’s football these days, it’s something that has been going around for years.

“We’re probably going to lose our biggest asset on a Bosman (free transfer), which is not great for everybody. The supporters are right (to be concerned), but he’s a very good goalkeeper. He will be disappointed. These things happen, goalkeepers make mistakes, but thankfully he doesn’t make many of them.

“He’s been a very good goalkeeper here for years. Wasn’t he the player of the year last year? That doesn’t change because he makes a mistake or because he’s out of contract.”

Johnstone came under criticism during West Brom’s last outing v Huddersfield Town. He made an error leading to a goal and it’s not the first mistake he’s made in recent weeks.

“He will be disappointed,” Bruce continued. “Everyone makes mistakes, it’s how you react and recover from it and I’m confident Sam will do that.”

A Premier League no.1?

Johnstone proved last season with the Baggies that he’s a goalkeeper capable of cutting it in the English top flight.

Should he opt for Manchester United though, he may not be a no.1, but instead he could play back-up to David de Gea.

That could be seen as a waste of talent by some. For Johnstone though, playing as back-up goalkeeper to one of the best stoppers in the world, for one of the biggest teams in the world, could be a dream come true, especially so after he was let go by United several years ago.

Either way, it looks like West Brom will be in the market for a goalkeeper next season and Johnstone’s departure will leave a huge void in Bruce’s side.