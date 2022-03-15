Bradford City loanee Jamie Walker says he would be open to a permanent move to the club this summer.

Bradford City swooped to sign the attacking midfielder on a loan deal until the end of the season from Hearts in the January transfer window.

Walker, 28, has since made eight appearances in all competitions for the League Two side and has chipped in with a single goal.

He is out of contract with his parent club this summer and is due to become a free agent at the end of June as things stand.

The Scotsman has said, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus:

“It’s up to me to do well and see where it takes me. I’d love to stay here, it’s a big football club with a massive fanbase. They have travelled in their numbers even when we weren’t doing great.

“If the opportunity comes, then it will be one that I’m open to. The reason I came here was to play football games. My contract is up at the end of the season and it’s up to me to do well in these last 10 games and see what happens.”

New era at Bradford

It is a new era at Bradford under their new boss, Mark Hughes, and the former Premier League man picked up his first win at the helm last time out away at table toppers Forest Green Rovers.

They are back in action this evening against Hartlepool United away as they look to make it back-to-back victories under their new manager.

Walker has an opportunity to prove his worth between now and the end of the campaign and show that he is worthy of a permanent move.

He has been on the books at Hearts since 2019 after returning to the place where he started his career after spells in England at Wigan Athletic and Peterborough United.

The former Scotland youth international has scored has scored 14 goals in 57 games since making the move back to Edinburgh but fell down the pecking order earlier in this campaign, hence why he was loaned out to Bradford this winter.