Barnsley boss Poya Asbaghi says Callum Styles is still a doubt for tonight, reports Doug O’Kane.

Barnsley are back in action this evening at home to Bristol City.

Styles, who has been called up to the Hungary national team, sat out of their last game against Fulham over the weekend.

If he doesn’t feature against the Robins then he will be back for this weekend’s clash against Sheffield United, with Barnsley Observer reporter O’Kane tweeting (see below):

Asbaghi said Callum Styles was still a doubt for tomorrow night but, if he doesn't play, he will definitely be involved at Sheffield United on Saturday. No new injuries and no one likely to return, although he did not totally rule out Iseka featuring at some point this week. — Doug O'Kane (@dougokane88) March 14, 2022

Barnsley situation

Barnsley are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the Championship and drew 1-1 with table toppers Fulham in their last game.

The Tykes are currently sat in 22nd place in the league table and are four points from safety behind Reading with 10 games left of the season to play.

Asbaghi’s side have been in decent form over recent weeks and have lost just twice in their past seven matches.

Styles has been a regular for them again this term and has made 36 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with two goals and two assists.

The 21-year-old joined the Yorkshire outfit in 2018 from local side Bury and has since gone on to establish himself as a key first-team asset.

Getting him back for tonight would be a boost but Barnsley won’t want to rush him back to risk making his injury worse.

Bristol City make the trip to Oakwell sat in 18th place and picked up an impressive 1-0 away win at Blackburn Rovers in their previous match thanks to Andi Weimann’s late goal.