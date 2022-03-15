Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell says he thinks both Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United will go up this season.

Crewe Alexandra are taking on 2nd place Wigan Athletic this evening at home.

The Railwaymen are staring down the barrel of a relegation to League Two and are currently sat in 24th position in the league table, eight points from safety with nine games left.

However, they were pleased with their performance away at Sunderland last time out despite their 2-0 loss in the end and are looking to cause the Latics some problems.

Artell has said, as per the official club website:

“I think them and Rotherham are the two best teams in the league and I think they’ll both go up. That doesn’t mean to say we’re going to roll over for them tomorrow night.

“If we play as well as we did against Sunderland and take our chances then we’ll give anyone a game in this league.”

Wigan and Rotherham eyeing return to the Championship

Wigan and Rotherham are batting it out for promotion to the Championship and both occupy the top two in the division.

The Millers, who are in action tonight at the AESSEAL New York Stadium against Lincoln City, remain at the summit and are four points above Leam Richardson’s side who have a couple of games in hand.

MK Dons are breathing down their necks in 3rd position after their impressive past few months under Liam Manning and are level on points with the ‘Tics now.

Crewe’s chances of surviving this term are slipping away fast but they could throw a spanner in the works of the promotion race tonight if they can pick up a result.

The Cheshire club have won six times in this campaign in 37 games and have lost their last five home matches on the spin going into this one.