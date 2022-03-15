Fulham goalkeeper Luca Ashby-Hammond has extended his stay at Stockport County, as announced by the non-league side.

Fulham are letting the youngster remain with the National League outfit until the end of the season.

Ashby-Hammond, 20, was given the green light to head out the exit door last month on an initial four-week deal.

He has done enough during his time at Edgeley Park to earn himself a move until the summer now.

Fulham situation

Ashby-Hammond has been on the books at Fulham for his whole career to date, albeit with a brief spell away at Liverpool a couple of years ago before he returned to Craven Cottage.

He has risen up through the academy of the London club and has been a regular for them at various youth levels. However, he is still waiting on his first-team debut.

The England youth international is on a long term contract with Marco Silva’s side until 2025 and was due to go back to his parent club this week. His brother, Taye, is on loan at Boreham Wood.

Ashby-Hammond is on loan away from the Cottagers for the first time in his career and made his debut for Stockport away at Needham Market in the FA Trophy last time out.

He has been on the bench as cover since joining Dave Challinor’s side as they look to gain promotion to League Two this term.

They are currently top of the National League table and are back in action this evening at home to Notts County.