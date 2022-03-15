Fulham are set to rival Burnley for the signing of Portuguese defender Rafael Ramos, reports Football Insider.

Ramos, 27, currently plays for Portuguese top flight side Santa Clara. His side sit in 10th place of the table after the opening 26 games of the season, though Ramos sees his contract expire this summer.

And now, Football Insider report that Championship leaders Fulham are set to rival Premier League strugglers Burnley for the summer signing of Ramos.

The report claims that Ramos is regarded as ‘one of the best’ defenders over in Portugal. He’s previously represented the likes of Orlando City, Chicago Fire, FC Twente and now Santa Clara, where he’s been for the past three seasons.

A keen addition?

Ramos is predominantly a right-back. He plays on the right side of a back-four for Santa Clara but he can also operate in the middle.

He’s a pacey and agile right-back who loves to get forward, and after spending his whole career playing at a decent level, but never before in England, it looks as though he might get a fast-track ticket to the Premier League.

Fulham look to have nothing standing between them and Premier League football next season. Burnley meanwhile currently sit in 19th place of the Premier League table and so they could yet be a Championship side next season.

That could make Fulham then the more attractive destination, and with Marco Silva set to lose Liverpool loanee Neco Williams in the summer, that right-back void will be open once again.

Ramos would certainly be a gamble, but it could yet be one that pays dividends.