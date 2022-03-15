Charlton Athletic are back in action this evening at home to Gillingham.

Charlton Athletic will be looking to get back to winning ways after a poor run of form.

The Addicks are winless in their last seven league games and have been beaten in six of them.

Johnnie Jackson’s side have slipped down to 16th in the League One table.

Charlton team news

Winger Corey Blackett-Taylor and Stephen Henderson are closing in on their returns to the squad.

Midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey, who has been out injured for the whole of this season so far, is due to get some minutes for the U23s this week against Watford.

Conor Washington made his return in the last game against Accrington Stanley away.

Predicted XI

MacGillivray (GK)

Lavelle

Pearce

Gunter

Clare

Fraser

Dobson

Morgan

Purrington

Washington

Stockley

Need a win

The return of Washington and top scorer Jayden Stockley certainly boost Charlton’s chances of picking up some points over the coming weeks.

They have been unlucky with injuries over the past month or so which has been reflected by their results on the pitch.

The Addicks are currently seven points above the drop zone with 10 games left of the season to play and won’t want to be dragged into any unnecessary trouble between now and the end of the campaign.

Gillingham make the trip to The Valley sat in 21st position in the table and are only inside the bottom four on goal difference behind AFC Wimbledon. Neil Harris’ side won 1-0 away at Doncaster Rovers last time out.