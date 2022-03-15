Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted that Blackburn Rovers will take all three points tonight when they face Derby County in the Championship.

The Rovers host the Rams at Ewood Park today, with both sides having their own individual goals at different ends of the table.

Last time out, Tony Mowbray’s side were on the end of a disappointing home loss to 18th-placed Bristol City, an Andreas Weimann 90th-minute winner being the only goal as the game ended 1-0.

As for Wayne Rooney’s side, they lost out by a score-line of 2-0 to a high-flying Bournemouth side away from home – a tough game for any side in the Championship.

Blackburn Rovers sit 5th in the table and are without a win in their last five league outings, while Derby County are down in 23rd, five points from safety.

Both sides will be fighting for their different reasons tonight, which may set up what should be an entertaining encounter.

All things considered, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has predicted a Rovers win, opting for a 1-0 score-line. He said:

“The ball just will not go into the back of the net for Blackburn, even when presented with a penalty and with Bradley Dack standing over it. They need to find some goals or the top six will be gone for them.

“Derby will have hope of taking advantage, but they do struggle on the road and lack goals themselves. This should be a close game, recent records suggest there won’t be many goals in it. I’ll back Rovers to edge it.”

The Implications…

A home win could see Mowbray’s side leapfrog QPR in 4th and take them four points clear in the play-off positions with Luton Town, Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest breathing down their neck.

An away win may move Rooney’s side above Barnsley and two points from safety – but, Reading hold a game-in-hand on the Rams, so it all depends on the Royals’ result at Bournemouth.

A draw for either outfit would not be ideal, but you’d imagine Derby County would be the most likely out of the two to be content with a point a piece.

The game at Ewood Park kicks-off at 7:45pm tonight.