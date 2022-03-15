Rotherham United host Lincoln City in League One tonight, and Millers boss Paul Warne was full of praise for their opponents stating that they have a ‘phenomenal front three for any team in League One’.

Rotherham United sit top of the League One table and have lost just one of their last 13 outings in all competitions.

And tonight, they will be looking to extend their gap of four points from 2nd place Wigan Athletic and MK Dons in 3rd as they welcome Michael Appleton’s side to the New York Stadium.

It’s their chance to go seven points clear in the automatic promotion places, and the Millers will surely fancy their chances tonight with Lincoln City sitting 16th place of the League One table.

The Imps have just come off the back of a crucial 2-0 away win against AFC Wimbledon, which has moved them eight points adrift of the relegation zone.

But, there’s no doubt Appleton’s side won’t be any where near the bottom four come end of the season, with a mid-table finish still achievable.

Ahead of the tie, Rotherham United boss Warne was speaking to the media, and showed admiration for his opponents:

“They have ramped up their form and their performances have improved,” he said.

“I watched them earlier in the season and how they are now is completely different. They had a really good January window and their key players are back.

“They’re playing well and in fairness, they beat Sheffield Wednesday, which possibly people didn’t expect. Their other performances have been good and I can see why they’re picking up wins.

“At one stage they were getting themselves pulled towards the bottom end but they’ve pulled away from that now.

“They’ve got really good players and their front three are Hopper, Marquis and Maguire behind them, which is a phenomenal front three for any team in League One.

“They’ve got a threat, they play out from the back and they take massive risks, but to get equal reward.”

Thoughts?

In spite of sitting top of the pile, this won’t be a walk in the park for the home side.

Teams lower down in the table will be fighting as much as the teams higher up are for promotion.

As Warne mentioned, the Imps are a very well set up and managed team, who are a great footballing side with threat all over the pitch, mostly in their attack.

John Marquis has looked a threat ever since he signed in January, with him already netting five goals for his new side, so the Millers will need to be weary.

The game kicks-off at 7:45pm tonight.