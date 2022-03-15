Wigan Athletic make the trip to bottom of the table Crewe Alexandra in League One tonight.

A win would help the Latics keep the heat on league leaders Rotherham United who are four points in front having played two games more.

Last time out, Wigan Athletic only took home a point against 3rd place MK Dons after leading up until the 88th minute when Harry Darling equalised for MK Dons.

Tonight’s game will be very different for Leam Richardson’s team. They are expected to come into tonight’s game and dominate from the start, but it won’t be all that easy.

Wigan Athletic team news

Both James McClean and Callum Lang are out through of suspension tonight. Graeme Shinnie and Tendayi Darikwa are back from their suspensions and should go straight into Richardson’s team selection thoughts.

Luton Town loanee Glen Rea is struggling with an injury that has kept him out for the past couple of games – Richardson said that Rea had hyper-extended his knee against Wimbledon.

Predicted XI

Amos (GK)

Kerr

Whatmough

Tilt

Darikwa

Power

Naylor

Bennett

Edwards

Humphrys

Keane

Down to the wire?

Wigan Athletic have put themselves in a great place to keep the title challenge going until the end of the season.

Their games in hand put them in a great position to overtake Rotherham United who have started faltering of late.

Richardson will be keen for his team to make a statement against Crewe Alexandra as they look to keep the pressure on Rotherham United until the very end of the season.