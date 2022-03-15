Sheffield Wednesday host Accrington Stanley in League One this afternoon.

Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday welcome John Coleman’s Accrington Stanley to Hillsborough in what is a huge match for the Owls tonight.

Wednesday sit one point outside the top-six but do have games in hand on Plymouth Argyle and Sunderland. The Owls had won three on the bounce before losing 3-1 to Lincoln City ten days ago.

Since then they’ve reacted brilliantly, beating Cambridge United 6-0 at the weekend.

Accrington themselves sit comfortably in mid-table with no threat of relegation but no chance of making the play-offs.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tonight’s game…

James Cheap

“Sheffield Wednesday have the chance to break into the top-six if they win this one and they will be more than fired up to do so.

“Wednesday arguably have the best attacking threat in League One at the moment with Barry Bannan, George Byers and Saido Berahino all on top form.

“I can see another comfortable win for Wednesday in this one, although I wouldn’t be surprised if Coleman’s side put up a good fight.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Accrington Stanley

James Ray

“Darren Moore’s men have been seriously impressive in front of the Hillsborough faithful this season, while John Coleman’s Stanley have really struggled on the road, so Sheffield Wednesday should take all three points from this one.

“Accrington have thrown up a shock or two before though and won’t be in the mood to roll over after Charlton Athletic at the weekend, but Wednesday should have what it takes to win here.

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 Accrington Stanley

Finlay Openshaw



“The pressure is certainly on Sheffield Wednesday in this one as they will need to keep winning to make the top six come the end of the season.

“For Accrington it’s about making it difficult for a Wednesday side who have lost just twice at home all season.

“Overall, the Owls should be too good for Stanley and I think they will win comfortably and continue their play-off march.”

Score Prediction Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 Accrington Stanley