Birmingham City face a tough challenge tonight when they host play-off chasing Middlesbrough at St Andrew’s.

Last time out Bowyer’s side drew 0-0 to fellow strugglers Hull City. The dull draw wasn’t something Bowyer will want his side to take into tonight’s fixture or next season.

The game was Bowyer’s 50th game in charge of the Blues and he will be hoping to end this season by beating the club’s best finish in five years.

They are realistically safe from relegation, 16 points clear of 22nd place Barnsley but the South Yorkshire team have a game in hand over Birmingham City.

Birmingham City team news

Bowyer gave updates on players that have been missing recently.



Jeremie Bela has suffered from illness over the past couple of weeks but Bowyer expects him to return tonight.

Maxime Colin won’t be fit for this one – his thigh injury will keep him out a little while longer.

Club captain Troy Deeney is working his way back from back-to-back injuries and isn’t expected to be back until mid-late March.

Predicted XI

Etheridge (GK)

Mengi

Roberts

Pedersen

Graham

Gardner

Woods

Bacuna

Hernandez

Chong

Taylor

Room for improvement…

Bowyer will be the first to admit that his side needs to be more clinical going forward.

Birmingham City had 13 shots on Saturday against Hull City, but only two of those were on target.

They are crying out for a striker to take their chances and lead them from the front. They aren’t short of candidates, Scott Hogan, Lyle Turner and Lukas Jutkiewicz all have their qualities as strikers – Bowyer certainly wouldn’t mind them grabbing a goal or two before the end of the season.

Tonight their attentions are on defeating a strong Middlesbrough side at St Andrew’s – the game kicks off at 7:45pm.