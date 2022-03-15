Rotherham United host Lincoln City in League One this evening.

Rotherham United welcome Michael Appleton’s Lincoln City to The AESSEAL New York Stadium in what is a huge game for both sides.

The Millers have dipped in form of late and are winless in their last three league matches. Paul Warne’s side are in desperate need of a win with Wigan Athletic and MK Dons making good ground on them at the top of the table.

Lincoln City will look to build on their important win over AFC Wimbledon at the weekend as they continue to try and avoid being dragged into a relegation scrap.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tonight’s game…

James Cheap

“Rotherham United are in desperate need of three points as they now look back in the promotion battle after having looked too far ahead to catch up a few weeks ago.



“They face Lincoln who have put together some good results in recent weeks and could provide some tough competition.



“Although they seem to be struggling of late I see a narrow Millers win, but it’ll be close.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-0 Lincoln City



Luke Phelps



“Rotherham have been unstoppable this season. But they’re prone to the occasional defeat and Lincoln City are finding some form, after wins against Sheffield Wednesday and AFC Wimbledon.

“That win over Wednesday showcased the attacking quality that the Imps have within their side but tonight, it’ll be all about whether or not they can keep Rotherham out.

“If they can do that, then they might just frustrate the Millers and nick a point.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-1 Lincoln City

Finlay Openshaw



“Rotherham United need a win after failing to gain three points in their last three league games and with Wigan Athletic chasing the down the Millers they can’t afford another slip up.

“Meanwhile for Lincoln City they need to make sure they don’t get dragged into a relegation battle late in the season and will be looking to upset a shaky Rotherham United side.

“I believe Lincoln will make it difficult and grind out a point leaving Wigan Athletic firmly in the driving seat for the title.”

Score prediction: Rotherham United 1-1 Lincoln City

