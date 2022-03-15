AFC Bournemouth host Reading in the Championship this evening.

Scott Parker’s Bournemouth welcome Paul Ince’s Reading to The Vitality Stadium in what is a huge match for both sides in their battle’s at opposite ends of the Championship table.

The Cherries have to win their games in hand to extend the gap between themselves and Huddersfield Town.

The Royals have to win to make sure they don’t slip into the relegation zone, Barnsley are beginning to pick up results and on current form Reading will be nervously looking over their shoulder.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tonight’s game…

James Cheap

“Bournemouth will be in high spirits after getting back to winning ways at the weekend and will look to build on this when facing relegation threatened Reading.

“Attackers Jamal Lowe and Dominic Solanke are back amongst the goals for The Cherries and will look to continue their good runs tonight.

It should be a comfortable win for Scott Parker’s side against The Royals who can’t stop conceding goals at the moment.”

Score prediction: AFC Bournemouth 3-0 Reading

James Ray



“Although the Championship can throw up some surprise results, this one should go one way.

“Parker’s men are marching towards the Premier League and Ince’s Royals aren’t safe just yet, and I think Reading will fall to a fourth consecutive defeat here.

“Bournemouth have one of the league’s best squads, if not the best, so I’m backing them to secure a comfortable three points.”

Score prediction: AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Reading

Andy McCormac



“I can only see one winner here, with both teams needing all three points for very different reasons.

“Bournemouth, pushing for a return to the Premier League, are playing some really entertaining football, particularly at home.

“Reading, after their earlier points deduction are looking nervously over their shoulder. Maybe facing the drop to third tier football for the first time in over 20 years.

“It should be relatively straightforward for Bournemouth.”

Score predictions: AFC Bournemouth 3-0 Reading

