West Brom host Fulham in the Championship this evening.

Steve Bruce’s West Brom side welcome Marco Silva’s Fulham to The Hawthorns.

West Brom have finally put a stop to their barren run of form and are now two unbeaten. A win against Hull City and a draw against high-flyers Huddersfield Town may have got the Baggies get back on track.

Fulham look unbeatable at the moment and are edging closer to the Championship title game-by-game. The Cottagers have lost only one of their last twelve league games and will take some beating.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tonight’s game…

James Cheap

“Confidence levels will have risen for The Baggies who have looked much better in recent weeks.

“But tests don’t come any tougher than this one in the Championship as Fulham have been blowing teams away with ease so far this season.

“The Cottagers have a twelve point lead at the top of the Championship that they’ll be looking to extend, and with that in mind, I can only see one winner here.”



Score prediction: West Brom 0-3 Fulham

Luke Phelps

“West Brom look as though they might be starting to click under Steve Bruce. That win away at Hull City was as comfortable a win as they’ve had all season and their comeback v Huddersfield Town was to be admired.

“But Fulham is the toughest of any tasks throughout the Championship calendar. Marco Silva’s men have been on it all season and I fully expect them to claim the Championship crown, and to throw everything at the Baggies tonight.

“Fulham aren’t unbeatable though. They concede the odd sloppy goal and West Brom have players who can pounce on chances. I can only see a Fulham win here though.”

Score prediction: West Brom 1-2 Fulham

James Ray

“Fulham have been formidable this season, while West Brom have been quite the opposite. At the start of the season, many wouldn’t be surprised if these two were set to finish in the automatic promotion spots, but while Fulham have impressed, the Baggies have struggled.

“West Brom need to pick up their home, and form in general, desperately, but I can’t see them taking anything from this game.

“Silva’s side should take all three points here and Aleksandar Mitrovic may add one or two more to his stunning goal tally.”

Score prediction: West Brom 0-3 Fulham

