Blackburn Rovers host Derby County in the Championship this evening.

Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers welcome Wayne Rooney’s Derby County to Ewood Park in a huge match for both sides in their battles at opposite ends of the Championship table.

The Rovers have hit a real poor run of form and are struggling with the absence of top scorer Ben Brereton Diaz. They have only managed one win in their last nine games and look like their slipping out of the top-six with teams below having games in hand.

The Rams have only one win in five and are desperate for three points in their bid for survival. Rooney’s side are five points from safety and need to take advantage of Reading’s poor form by making ground on the Royals.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tonight’s game…

James Cheap

“Blackburn are in desperate need for three points and will get no better chance to get back to winning ways than the one they have tonight.



“They face Derby who have struggled since losing experienced players like Graeme Shinnie and Phil Jagielka in the January transfer window.



“It’s a huge games for both sides but I think The Rovers may have too much quality for The Rams in this one.”



Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Derby County

Luke Phelps



“Derby County look to be in a bit of purple patch at the moment. Rooney has overseen phases of good and bad form since taking over and they might just be due a few wins.

“Blackburn are out of form and seemingly low on confidence. Their promotion credentials seem to be crumbling and Rooney will no doubt have his team fired up for another crucial game.

“If Derby can take one or two of their chances, I think they’ll win this one.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 0-1 Derby County



James Ray

“Blackburn Rovers are in desperate need of a win, their late loss to Bristol City comes as another big blow to their play-off hopes and they need to turn around their form now if they want to avoid letting their promotion push fade away.

“I think they’ll secure an important win here. Derby have really struggled on the road this season and despite Rovers’ own poor form of late, they should take all three points here.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Derby County

