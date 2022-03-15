Birmingham City host Middlesbrough in the Championship this evening.

Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham City side welcome Chris Wilder’s Middlesbrough to The St Andrew’s Trillion Trophy Stadium in what could be an entertaining affair.

The Blues have only won one of their last five and look like a side that has nothing to play for.

Middlesbrough are in a very competitive fight for the top-six and desperately need to regain form to make sure they don’t drop out of the race. Fixtures like this are ones that they need to win comfortably if they’re to gain promotion.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tonight’s game…

James Cheap

“Birmingham City are seen as one of the most inconsistent teams in the Championship at the moment but do offer a quality attacking threat on their day.

“Middlesbrough will see their draw at The Den on Saturday as point in the right direction as they kept the Championship’s form team at bay. Something they will look to build on tonight.



“Overall, The Boro do have more to play for and may just have an edge over The Blues in this one.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1-2 Middlesbrough



Luke Phelps



“Birmingham City look like a brand new side with Tahith Chong back in their ranks. The Manchester United man gives Blues a whole new outlet up top and with the likes of Lyle Taylor, Onel Hernandez and Juninho Bacuna all in form, they look dangerous.

“Middlesbrough though have a lot of firepower themselves, and they’ll be out for three points after that Sheffield United defeat and a draw over the weekend – I can see both teams cancelling each other out in this one.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1-1 Middlesbrough

James Ray



“Middlesbrough’s momentum has slowed somewhat in recent weeks but this is the sort of game Wilder will be looking at as a must-win.

“Bowyer’s Blues have struggled to get going all season and now, their campaign looks as though it will fade away and be quickly forgotten. Middlesbrough still have everything to play for and I think that will show here. All three points will be heading back to Teesside.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1-3 Middlesbrough

