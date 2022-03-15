Highly-rated Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs over recent weeks.

The 24-year-old has been a consistent and ever-present figure in the Teesider’s defence this season making 27 Championship appearances, grabbing himself one goal. Fry put in a heroic performance in Boro’s shock win against Spurs which has drawn the attention of Premier League clubs.

The Englishman was linked with a move to top division high-flyers West Ham in January with possible bids reaching £10million. Newcastle United, Southampton, Wolves, Burnley, Brighton and Leicester have also been linked with acquiring Fry.

So what’s the latest on Fry’s future?

In the last few days it seems that the race for the signature of Middlesbrough’s star centre-back has whittled down to Newcastle United and West Ham. Interest from Southampton has seemingly withered away which could be down to the Saints already having enough players in that position.

Wilder himself was asked by Gazette Live if he was worried about any possible transfer offers for Fry back in January and seemed to be nonchalant when it came to discussing the possible exit of one of his star men, saying:

“There has been talk about interest in a couple of players which for me, doesn’t bother me. If there is talk of players here, that just shows they’re good players and they’re attracting interest.”



Fry himself told Gazette Live that he would love to play in the Premier League in the not too distant future but his desire would be to do so with his boyhood club, saying:

“If I’m going to play in the Premier League, I would love that to be with my hometown club. The overall feel is that I’m playing for my hometown team and I am so proud.”

With his contract set to expire at the end of next season and the rejuvenated Middlesbrough side under new manager Wilder, the likelihood could be that Fry stays with his boyhood club for a while longer before any moves are made.

However, this could possibly mean that a move is on the cards if Boro fail to reach promotion before Fry’s contract expires.

He’s a great footballer and solid defender who has really come into his own under Wilder since taking over from the inconsistent tenure of Neil Warnock. Wilder should be commended for his treatment of the player and has clearly put in a lot of time to help him develop and improve.