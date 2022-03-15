Barnsley host Bristol City in the Championship this evening.

Poya Asbaghi’s Barnsley welcome Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City to Oakwell in what is a big game for both sides.

Barnsley currently sit four points from safety in the Championship table but have began to pick up some good results of late.

The Tykes are no stranger to a great escape and they could be heading along the same path if they continue their good form.

Bristol City haven’t been great lately but picked up an important win against promotion challenging Blackburn Rovers at the weekend – the Robins sit in 18th-place but aren’t in any sort of relegation battle.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members make their predictions for tonight’s game…

James Cheap

“The three points is certainly up for grabs in this one considering both sides’ form of late.

“Barnsley have picked up a few draws in their last few games, furthering their bid for survival. Asbaghi’s side will look to take the next step by getting three points on home soil against a below par Bristol City side.

“The Robins will look to take advantage of the Tykes’ many vulnerabilities, and they certainly possess more quality – Andreas Weimann and Antoine Semenyo offer a real threat in front of goal.

“I predict a draw but it could go either way.”



Score prediction: Barnsley 1-1 Bristol City



Luke Phelps



“Barnsley go into this one on the back of a good result but so too do Bristol City, and so it could come down to who wants it more on the night.

“The home side will have a bit more to play for given that they still sit in the bottom three and also, given the fact that they have the home advantage, I can see this one potentially being a narrow win for Barnsley.”

Score prediction: Barnsley 1-0 Bristol City

James Ray



“Just when they looked dead and buried, Barnsley have started to pick up points, and at exactly the right time.

“With Reading continuing to falter, their clash with Bristol City is a great chance for Asbaghi’s men to collect a win here and make up some ground. The Robins have struggled this season but their late win over Blackburn Rovers should give them some momentum.

“Barnsley could take all three points, but I think this one will end level.”

Score predictions: Barnsley 1-1 Bristol City