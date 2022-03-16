Cardiff City host Stoke City in the Championship this evening.

The Bluebirds come into this one hoping that they can improve upon their underwhelming goalless draw against Preston on the weekend.

A win for City could see them jump above rivals Swansea and also put Cardiff on equal points with their opposition Stoke, whilst a win for the Potters would put them a point behind underachievers West Brom who are currently sitting in 14th.

Cardiff will hope to be more clinical up front at home, having only scored two goals in their last four games at the Cardiff City Stadium. The Bluebirds’ defence will also be hoping to keep a third consecutive home clean sheet.

Stoke on the other hand will be aiming to put an end to their torrid record on the road with their last win away from home being against Hull back in January.

Cardiff City team news

The Bluebirds will continue to be without centre-backs Curtis Nelson and Sean Morrison after they suffered a calf injury and a ruptured ACL respectively early on this year.

Striker Max Watters will also be unavailable after suffering an ankle injury in training last month. Full-back Alfie Doughty will also be unable to play as he is on loan at Cardiff from Stoke City.

Predicted XI

Smithies (GK)

Drameh

McGuinness

Flint

Ng

Bagan

Wintle

Ralls

Doyle

Davies

Hugill

The only unavailable player currently confirmed for the Potters is defender Harry Souttar who suffered a season-ending knee injury whilst on international duty with Australia

The game kicks off at 19:45 on Wednesday night and it promises to be an entertaining one, with both sides still having it all to play for ahead of the pre-season.