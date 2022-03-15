Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted a draw between the in-form Blackpool and inconsistent Sheffield United in tomorrow night’s Championship clash.

Blackpool host Sheffield united in a clash where the Blades will look to further their play-off contention, with the Tangerines looking to spoil their party and continue their three-game winning run.

Sheffield united come into this game in 6th place and will certainly need three points tomorrow to keep them in the top-six. The Blades’ disappointing 4-1 loss to Coventry City on Saturday didn’t help their case.

As for Blackpool, they are in some fine form at the moment, winning their last three games and slowly rising up the table. Blackpool currently sit 12th in the Championship table, but are only six points off the top six and if they keep up this form they could be eyeing play-off football by the end of the season.

However, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has predicted this game to end in a 1-1 draw with the sides splitting the points.

“Blackpool have won three in a row now to give themselves half an eye on the play-offs again. It may be a little late, but if you keep winning in this league you just never know.

“Sheffield United will want to forget Coventry as quickly as possible. But they are running into a side in form. I reckon this will be a draw.”

How will this effect the sides?

A draw from this one wouldn’t suit either side’s hopes, with both teams needing the three points.

Sheffield united would be affected more by dropping points on the night as it would most likely mean they would be unable to return to the top-six after tonight’s fixtures.

Blackpool will certainly be affected by dropping points because if they want to pose a serious play-off threat, then they will need to win the majority of their games from this point on.

The game, taking place at Bloomfield Road, kicks off at 7:45pm on Wednesday.