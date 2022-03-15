Matt Gill has confirmed Swansea City’s Hannes Wolf’s fitness is being ‘monitored’ ahead on Wednesday night’s Championship clash against Peterborough United.

The January arrival on loan from Bundesliga club Borussia Monchengladbach started to show real glimpses of his quality before testing positive with Covid-19.

Blessed with the ability to drive on the inside or outside while displaying excellent dribbling ability, the 22-year-old has adapted to an unfamiliar left-wing back role impressively, with his most recent performance against West Brom one of his best so far in a Swansea shirt.

After missing Saturday’s 1-0 defeat against Neil Critchley’s well-organised Blackpool side, the Austrian international could be in contention to feature at London Road.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s fixture, technical development coach Gill spoke about Wolf’s chances of playing, whilst confirming no fresh injury concerns.

”We’re looking pretty well, the lads reported back on Monday and we’re pretty good health-wise.

”Hannes has been back in with the group, which is great. We’re keeping an eye on him and we’ll see how he feels after training, but it’s something we’ll closely monitor.

”For the other lads, there’s a balancing act between training and games, but we feel with Nat (Nathaniel Ogbeta) coming back from injury and Kyle (Joseph) trying to make an impact off the bench, they needed some game time,” Gill outlined following Swansea’s U23’s impressive 5-1 victory over QPR.

A potential return which can’t come quick enough…

Following Ryan Manning’s four-match suspension for his challenge on Fulham’s Harry Wilson, experienced Championship midfielder Korey Smith has filled into a left-back role in the last three fixtures.

With Republic of Ireland international Manning providing real composure and left-footed balance in the back three for Russell Martin’s side, a switch to a back four has been evident.

Due to Wolf’s potential availability, a switch back to Martin’s preferred 3-4-2-1 system would see Wolf slot into the vacant left-wing back position.

Despite not registering a single assist or goal during his time in South Wales so far, the Austrian’s sharpness and performances levels have been growing upon each performance while his other statistics still make for promising viewing.

Averaging 1.6 shots, 1.1 key passes and 1.3 dribbles per match (WhoScored), Wolf’s offensive numbers highlight his positivity on the ball.

With Martin and Swans fans looking to see Wolf feature in a consistent run of games, you could see Wolf producing similar numbers during his time in Salzburg, averaging 2.3 shots, 2.1 key passes while winning 1.2 fouls per game for his side.