Middlesbrough play their third away game in a row at Birmingham on Tuesday night, where they are hoping to get their first victory away from the Riverside since December.

Middlesbrough have lost four and drawn two of their last six away games and sit fourth from bottom in the away form table.

Chris Wilder’s side come into the game in eighth position in the Championship table, where a win could take them up to as high as fourth if other results go their way.

Middlesbrough team news

Long-term absentees Darnell Fisher and Sammy Ameobi are out for the season and won’t feature against the Blues. Whilst Martin Payero is still recovering from an ankle injury sustained last month.

Yet elsewhere Middlesbrough could have a full side to select from.

Anfernee Dijskteel, Riley McGree, Andraz Sporar, and James Lea Siliki sat out the 0-0 draw with Millwall at the weekend but could be fit enough for the bench against Lee Bowyer’s side tomorrow.

Middlesbrough predicted XI

GK – Joe Lumley

RWB – Isaiah Jones

CB – Anfernee Dijksteel

CB – Dael Fry

CB – Paddy McNair

LWB – Neil Taylor

CM – Jonny Howson

CM – Matt Crooks

CM – Marcus Tavernier

ST – Aaron Connolly

ST – Folarin Balogun

Middlesbrough looked leggy in the second half against Millwall at the weekend but the touch and go injuries mean Wilder may not be able to rotate as freely as he would like.

Dijksteel for Peltier could be the only change when they face Birmingham tomorrow although if there is the availability to make changes, Wilder may do so, especially with the FA Cup quarter final with Chelsea on the horizon.