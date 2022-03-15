Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has backed top of the league Fulham to take a 2-0 win against Steve Bruce’s West Brom.

West Brom host Fulham this evening and the Cottagers will be looking to extend their position at the top of the table, while the Baggies set their sights on getting back into the play-off race.

Going into this tie, Marco Silva’s side are sat at the top of the Championship table, but with a disappointing draw against relegation troubled Barnsley behind them, they don’t carry all the momentum into this one.

As for the hosts, they haven’t been the most threatening team under new manager Bruce. But, they are unbeaten in their last two, picking up a win against Hull City and a good point on Friday against promotion-chasing Huddersfield Town.

With this in mind, Sky Sports pundit Prutton has predicted Fulham to take all three points from tonight’s tie, predicting a 2-0 loss for the Baggies.

“The penalty award may have been fortunate, but West Brom took full advantage and that was a big comeback point against Huddersfield that should raise the confidence within Steve Bruce’s squad.”

“Fulham were also on the wrong end of an interesting penalty decision themselves on Saturday, but they still should have had more than enough to beat Barnsley. I think they will have more than enough to see off West Brom, mind.”

The Implications

This is a must-win game for West Brom if they want to get back into the play-off race. Fulham can afford to drop points with Bournemouth’s form dropping off in recent weeks but will definitely push for all three.

If the Baggies win this one they could move up to 12th in the table, but with how close the Championship has been this season, that could end up putting them only four points away from the play-off places.

A Fulham win, on the other hand, has the potential to put them 15 points clear of Bournemouth and it would be safe to say at that point Fulham have this title in their grasp.

The game, taking place at The Hawthorns, kicks off at 20:00 tonight.