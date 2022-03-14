Middlesbrough travel to Birmingham tomorrow evening in the Sky Bet Championship.

Middlesbrough are still hopeful of achieving a place in the division’s top six come the end of the season. Despite currently being in eighth position in the table they are just two points outside of the play-off places.

A win for Boro could take them as high as fourth if other results go their way.

They come into the game off the back of a hard fought 0-0 draw at Millwall and they will be looking to get their first away win of the year at St Andrews in midweek.

Birmingham on the other hand don’t have much to play for as things stand.

Lee Bowyer’s side are 16 points above the drop zone and 16 points outside of the top six with nine games left to play between now and the end of the season.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, EFL expert, pundit and presenter David Prutton had his say on the clash between the Blues and Boro.

Earlier in the season, Birmingham beat Middlesbrough at the Riverside 2-0, thanks to goals from Marc Roberts and Scott Hogan. However, Prutton sees no repetition of that result this time around.

He predicts the points to be shared on Tuesday evening, opting for a 1-1 scoreline.

If the score did end up a draw, this would mean Boro’s winless away run would extend to seven games. Whereas Birmingham would have won one of their last six at St Andrews if it was level after 90 minutes tomorrow.