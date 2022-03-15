Rotherham United host Lincoln City in League One tonight.

The table-topping Millers welcome the struggling Imps to the New York Stadium this evening, with it being a big game for both sides at different ends of the table.

Last time out, Paul Warne’s men travelled down south where they played out a 0-0 draw to Gareth Ainsworth’s Wycombe Wanderers – the same score-line in the reverse fixture.

But, the draw could be a good result for Rotherham United with Wigan Athletic and MK Dons drawing against each other on the weekend, meaning the Millers stay four points clear of them both, but with a game-in-hand on the Dons in 3rd.

As for Michael Appleton’s side, they got a crucial 2-0 win away from home to AFC Wimbledon despite having ten men since the 66th-minute of the tie – the win moving them eight point adrift of the drop zone in 17th-place.

Here we look at the latest Rotherham United team news ahead of tonight’s clash.

Rotherham United team news…

Warne was on hand to provide an injury update on his squad yesterday morning as his side looks to extend the gap at the top of the pile in League One.

The Millers boss confirmed that there is no new problems in the squad:

“We’re good. I don’t think I have any injury issues, or any more from the weekend,” he said.

Scottish midfielder Jamie Lindsay was set to be involved in training ‘as a floater’ yesterday, but is likely to not be included in the matchday squad this evening.

The 25-year-old missed the weekend’s trip to the Chairboys with a shoulder issue after being forced off early into their Papa John’s Trophy tie against Hartlepool United last week.

Elsewhere, striking trio Will Grigg, Freddie Ladapo and Georgie Kelly remain out with their own problems.

Predicted XI

Vickers (GK)

Edmonds-Green

Wood

Harding

Ogbene

Barlaser

Rathbone

Wiles

Miller

Smith

Kayode

Young striker Joshua Kayode could make a rare start with him being the only natural striker available to Warne aside from top-scorer Michael Smith.

Rarmani Edmonds-Green and Mickel Miller returned from hamstring problems last week and may be in line for their first league start for nearly two months.

The game at the New York Stadium kicks-off at 7:45pm tonight.