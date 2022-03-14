Fulham star Harry Wilson has suggested that it would be ‘silly’ to start feeling the pressure as his side close in on a return to the Premier League.

The Cottagers extended their unbeaten run to five matches with a 1-1 draw at resurgent Barnsley.

Carlton Morris put the Tykes ahead from the penalty spot after being fouled by Tosin Adarabioyo before Wilson’s stunning curler ensured the game finished even.

Despite Aleksandar Mitrovic’s outstanding campaign, Wilson has gone under the radar with his contribution of 10 goals and 13 assists, with Reading’s John Swift the only other player to join him with both double figures in goals and assists.

Speaking exclusively to The Athletic after Saturday’s draw, Wilson spoke about the need for Fulham to maintain their composure while taking each game as it comes.

”It would be silly for us to show nerves now. We haven’t all season, we’ve just played our game, took one game at a time.

”If we were to change anything now it would be stupid because what we have done so far has put us in good stead.”

A Premier League player in the making…

After Fulham flexed their financial muscles to the rest of the division by luring Wilson to Craven Cottage in the summer transfer window, the decision to do so has proven invaluable.

With the Welshman able to operate as an attacking midfielder or from the right-wing, he provides Marco Silva with tactical flexibility if needed.

Wilson’s ability to take risks in the final-third has been key for Fulham with the 24-year-old averaging 2.5 shots and 2.3 key passes per game (WhoScored).

Following Wilson’s short lived Premier League stint with Bournemouth in the 2019/20 campaign, it looks as if the former Liverpool man will get his second opportunity if Fulham can maintain their title winning form.