Derby County have unearthed a new prospect this season in Eiran Cashin.

The 20-year-old only made his league debut for Derby County at the back end of last year, but already he’s become a mainstay in Wayne Rooney’s starting XI.

Cashin has racked up 10 Championship appearances now and he’s played every minute of the last six league fixtures, earning high-praise from his manager despite Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth.

And speaking to RamsTV, Cashin has now had his say on his current form, saying:

“I think it’s gone well, to be fair. When you are playing alongside Curtis Davies, it makes it a lot easier.

“He’s such a great leader and a great player. He talks to you all the time and makes everything so simple which is always good.”

The 36-year-old Curtis Davies has become an absolute hero among Derby supporters this season. The centre-back has been a shining light both on and off the pitch for the Rams, through what are the hardest times in the club’s recent history.

But Davies isn’t the only one who’s stepped up this season. The likes of Tom Lawrence and Max Bird have had their plaudits, with names like Lee Buchanan and Jason Knight also coming into praise.

Though one man who’s maybe gone under the radar is Ryan Allsop – the shot-stopper has cemented his place in the side after battling with Kelle Roos for the no.1 spot, and Cashin said of the 29-year-old:

“Having Ryan Allsop behind us, who is so composed on the ball, is easy. I can just play it to him and let him deal with it but it’s been good.

“It’s been challenging and I’m still learning but hopefully I can carry on and keep progressing.”

The Great Escape…

Derby County have lost four of their last five now. The Rams remain in 23rd place of the table and five points behind Reading in 21st, though Barnsley in 22nd are starting to find form at the right time.

With nine games of the season remaining, Rooney really needs his side to start picking up wins. Time is running out for the club to salvage their Championship status and with their off-field problems not improving, results on the pitch take on even greater importance.

Up next for the Rams is a trip to Blackburn Rivers on Tuesday evening.