Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says he is ‘confident’ that Billy Sharp will be at the club beyond this season.

Sharp, 36, is out of contract in the summer. The striker has scored 14 goals in 36 Championship outings for the Blades this season having once again been his side’s talisman in the Championship.

Sheffield United hold an option to extend his stay at the club and Sharp himself has already expressed his desire to say.

And now, Heckingbottom has had his say on Sharp’s future after it was revealed that the veteran striker was meeting with the club’s hierarchy to discuss his future.

Heckingbottom told The Star when asked if there’s anything new to share on Sharp’s contract situation:

“Nothing, really.

“I spoke to Bill a long time ago, he’s one of a few players with an option in their contract. So that’s what the conversation will be about.