Paul Heckingbottom ‘confident’ Billy Sharp will sign new Sheffield United deal
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says he is ‘confident’ that Billy Sharp will be at the club beyond this season.
Sharp, 36, is out of contract in the summer. The striker has scored 14 goals in 36 Championship outings for the Blades this season having once again been his side’s talisman in the Championship.
Sheffield United hold an option to extend his stay at the club and Sharp himself has already expressed his desire to say.
And now, Heckingbottom has had his say on Sharp’s future after it was revealed that the veteran striker was meeting with the club’s hierarchy to discuss his future.
Heckingbottom told The Star when asked if there’s anything new to share on Sharp’s contract situation:
“Nothing, really.
“I spoke to Bill a long time ago, he’s one of a few players with an option in their contract. So that’s what the conversation will be about.
“I’m confident Bill will be here next year but I’m not making any statements there because nothing’s set in stone.”
A no-brainer?
Sharp has been United’s main source of goals this season. Despite starting to season as a back-up striker under Slavisa Jokanovic, he’s come back into the side and done what he’s always done – score goals.
The Championship’s all-time top scorer has scored some hugely important goals this season and to add to his 14 league goals he’s claimed seven assists, making him the Blades’ joint-most creative player alongside Morgan Gibbs-White.
Premier League or not next season, Sharp is certainly a useful player to have around the club and with Sharp meeting with the club to discuss his future, and Heckingbottom confident of a new deal, it seems inevitable that Sharp will be a Blade next season.