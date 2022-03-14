Nottingham Forest host Queens Park Rangers at the City Ground on Wednesday evening.

Nottingham Forest come into the game in ninth position but are just two points outside of the top six.

A victory over their midweek opponents QPR could see them into a play-off place, but all would depend on the sides above them dropping points. If Steve Cooper’s side were to win it would take them within one point of QPR in fourth.

They are unbeaten in eight games in all competitions and will be looking to get one over on a promotion rival.

QPR have had a blip of late, winning just two of their last nine, drawing two and losing the other five. However, they got a vital win against Luton away at the weekend and will look to remain buoyant when they face Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton had his say on the clash.

‘Nottingham Forest made light work of Reading on Saturday. Their FA Cup quarter-final with Liverpool is on the horizon, but there is work to do against QPR in midweek,’ wrote Prutton.

‘QPR snatched an excellent comeback win against Luton at the weekend, which fired them back into the top six. This is a tough trip, though. Forest should have too much at the City Ground.’

Prutton predicts Forest to come away with all three points at the City Ground and backs a midweek 2-1 win for the hosts.

