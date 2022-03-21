Wigan Athletic sit 2nd in League One as it stands, only one point off the top with two games in hand over the league leaders Rotherham United.

Since Jack Whatmough joined Wigan Athletic on a free in the summer, he has put in some seriously impressive performances for Leam Richardson.

Whatmough has been a consistent starter so far this campaign for Wigan Athletic, featuring in all 37 League One games so far, with his performances showing that he is more than deserving of his ever-present status in the side.

A lot of players have been lauded by fans for their performances this season, but not many seem to mention Whatmough and what he has managed to achieve so far this campaign.

A closer look…

The center-half has managed to pick up one goal and two assists so far this campaign, but he isn’t known for his goal contribution.

Defensively, Whatmough averages 3.8 clearances per game (WhoScored), also managing an impressive rate of 1.4 interceptions. Whatmough has proven solid at the back for the Latics this season and has only managed to be dribbled past 0.3 times per game.

Another key factor to the defender’s game is his impressive passing. He boasts 78.1% pass success and 57.3 passes per game, with 6.5 of them being long balls.

Whatmough has also impressed the fan base with his aerial presence, winning an average of four aerial duels per game too.

Wigan Athletic couldn’t have asked for a better free signing in the summer with Whatmough being a key part in their successes so far this season, so it’s fair to say that he’s deserving of more praise than he has been getting this campaign.