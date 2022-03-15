Fulham makes the trip to the Midlands tonight for a heavyweight Championship clash at The Hawthorns against West Brom.

Fulham are looking likely to be runaway winners of the Championship title this season, sitting pretty at the top of the table with a 12-point lead over Bournemouth.

Their goal difference is far superior compared to the teams around the and they look set to return to the Premier League under Marco Silva’s leadership.

Saturday’s 1-1 draw with struggling Barnsley wasn’t part of the Fulham title charge script, but they managed to get at least get a point.

Tonight’s trip to West Brom, a team that are underachieving this season, will be another tough test for the Londoners.

Fulham team news

Marco Silva has no new injuries or suspension concerns ahead of this big clash tonight but there may be some squad rotation to freshen up the team.

Terence Kongolo remains a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

Predicted XI

Rodak (GK)

Williams

Tosin

Ream

Robinson

Reed

Cairney

Wilson

Carvalho

Cavaleiro

Mitrovic

One eye on next season…

Fulham seem set to return to the Premier League next season and Silva may have some of his thoughts on next season with Fulham.

Whenever they have been promoted to the Premier League in recent time, Fulham have struggled to find the team to keep them there.

With Silva in charge, the Fulham faithful will feel they have a manager well equipped to keep them there.

Silva will be ensuring that his players don’t get ahead of themselves and continue to perform until the last whistle of the season.