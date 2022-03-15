West Brom face the tough task of playing the league leaders Fulham this evening.

Steve Bruce came in to steady the ship at West Brom and help push them to promotion, but the task is proving to be much tougher than expected.

On Friday night the Baggies came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with promotion-chasing Huddersfield Town at The Hawthorns.

As we come to the latter stages of the season, West Brom faces a tough challenge to even reach the play-offs, never mind making a return to the Premier League.

A win tonight against Fulham would be a great way to start their surge towards the play-offs, but it won’t be an easy task against the league leaders.

West Brom team news

American striker Daryl Dike returned to first team training at the end of last week, but tonight’s game will be too soon for him. Bruce expects Dike to be back fully after the next international break.

Kenneth Zohore (hamstring), Kean Bryan (ACL) and Matt Phillips (ankle) are still sidelined.

Andy Carroll made his presence felt when he came off the bench on Friday night and may have earned himself a starting role tonight.

Predicted XI

Johnstone (GK)

Ajayi

Bartley

O’Shea

Furlong

Gardner-Hickman

Livermore

Mowatt

Townsend

Grant

Carroll

Disappointing season…

West Brom have a strong squad, a squad that should be competing for the league title with their opponents Fulham tonight but it hasn’t gone that way this season for them.

They started this season well, going ten games unbeaten, and they were looking likely to maintain their challenge for promotion.

Since the turn of the year, things haven’t gone too well for West Brom – they need to turn things around sooner rather than later to have any chance of promotion.

Tonight’s game against Fulham will be a tough one but three points is a must for West Brom.