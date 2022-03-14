Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has provided an injury update on some of his players.

Blackburn Rovers have some key injuries at the moment.

In their bid for promotion to the Premier League, Mowbray has recently been without Ben Brereton Diaz, Ryan Nyambe and Tayo Edun.

Nyambe has been missing for the past three games owing to a knee injury whilst Edun has been sidelined with an ankle injury since January.

Both though have trained today. Mowbray told RoversTV:

“Ryan Nyambe trained today and Tayo Edun trained today.

“I don’t think they’re ready to play in our team but it’s good signs that they had their boots on and were back training with the team on the grass.”

Brereton Diaz meanwhile sustained an ankle injury due to fatigue. The Chilean international had been playing week in and week out for Rovers whilst travelling away to South America during the international breaks.

He’s missed the last five outings now, of which Rovers have only claimed four points.

“Brereton Diaz is maybe two or three weeks away,” Mowbray continued.

“He had his first day on the grass on Sunday but still felt a little bit of discomfort.

“It’ll be pretty similar to what it’s been recently and there’s every chance that [Bradley] Dack might get another runout on the pitch as well.”

Promotion charge…

Blackburn Rovers haven’t been in the best of form of late. But with the likes of Nyambe and Edun closing in on their returns, and Brereton Diaz set to be back in time for the end of the season, Mowbray might just find his team coming into form at the right time.

They’ve got nine games of their season remaining with winnable fixtures against Derby County, Reading, Coventry City Blackpool, Peterborough United, Stoke City and Preston coming up, with a more difficult final few games.

But with their star strike back, some defensive return in Edun an Nyambe and Bradley Dack too, Rovers’ promotion dream is still a possibility.

Up next is a home game v Derby County on Tuesday evening.