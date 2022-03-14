Preston North End midfielder Ryan Ledson will miss the rest of the season through a knee injury and will undergo surgery, manager Ryan Lowe has confirmed.

The 24-year-old has been in and out of the Preston North End side this season, making 27 appearances across all competitions. In his 24 Championship outings, Ledson has started 15 times and made nine substitute appearances.

His last game came in the 1-1 draw against Coventry City, but he has been left out of the last two matchday squads altogether.

Now, having struggled with a knee issue over the course of the season, it has been confirmed that Ledson will undergo surgery and will not play again this season.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Lowe confirmed that Ledson is set to undergo the operation in 10 days time in a bid to be fully fit in time for pre-season.

Here’s what the Preston North End boss had to say:

“His knee’s fine in a way, but ultimately he needs another little bit of a clear out in there and I couldn’t risk Ryan until the end of the season by putting him into a game.

“I wouldn’t have been able to live with myself if he was to take a nasty injury or challenge and that would be Ryan, so I took it out of his hands.

“I said ‘go and get the operation as soon as you possibly can’ and he’s due to get the operation in ten days’ time I think it is.

“That will see him finished now until the end of the season and then hopefully we can get Ryan back as himself, 100 per cent, for pre-season and we’ll have the Ryan Ledson who everyone has seen what he does.”

Lowe’s options in the middle

With Ledson out, it will be hoped that Alan Browne‘s blow picked up at the weekend isn’t anything too serious.

Along with Browne, the likes of Ben Whiteman, Daniel Johnson and Ali McCann are all options in the middle of the park. However, if Browne is forced onto the sidelines, Lowe will be a little light on players in central midfield.

Brad Potts has previously played in central midfield, but he has spent the vast majority of Lowe’s time in charge at Deepdale playing as a right wing-back.