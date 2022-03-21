Lewis Warrington signed for Tranmere Rovers on the January deadline day from Premier League side Everton.

And since then, the 19-year-old has definitely shown his worth.

Warrington made his Rovers debut against Swindon Town after veteran Jay Spearing unfortunately picked up an injury in the prior fixture. Warrington has started every match since then and has earned his spot as one of the first on the team sheet.

With League One football looming over Prenton Park, the club need to look into signing Warrington in the summer.

Warrington’s role…

Warrington is a really tricky midfielder who posses some brilliant dribbling skills and has filled the role of carrying the ball from defence to attack brilliantly.

In nine games for the Whites so far Warrington has managed one assist but has been involved in a plethora of goals. Although Warrington’s passing percentage is on the lower side at 63.4%, he has showed his passing skills in a number of ways, most notably setting up Elliott Nevitt’s 95th minute winner on Friday against Mansfield.

Warrington has impressed defensively as well, making 1.3 tacklers per match and 0.9 interceptions per match to go along with it (WhoScored).

Can a deal be done?

At only 19 years old, there is definitely reason to see why Everton would want to keep hold of the midfielder.

However, Rovers chairman Mark Palios has made it public that he is keen on signing the technical midfielder on a permanent basis if Everton would let it happen – there has been no official comment on the matter from Everton’s side as of yet.

With relegation looking like a problem for Everton, they could look to bring Warrington into their first-team squad if they’re playing Championship football next season.

With Warrington already becoming a fan favourite on the other side of the Mersey, it is clear to see why Rovers would want to get a permanent move over the line.