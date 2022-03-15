Bournemouth have put themselves in a strong position as the end of the season comes near, sitting in 2nd place with three games in hand on 3rd place Huddersfield Town.

As well as having three games in hand over Huddersfield Town, the Cherries also have a two-point lead over the West Yorkshire team.

Scott Parker’s team look likely to return to the Premier League this season and the title isn’t out of their grasp just yet.

Bournemouth are 12 points off leaders Fulham with two games in hand over them – if they win both of these games they will be only six points off the leaders.

Over the weekend Bournemouth beat struggling Derby County at home, goals from Dominic Solanke and Jamal Lowe securing a crucial three points in their automatic promotion chase.

Bournemouth team news

Danish midfielder Philip Billing is still suspended, tonight’s game will be the second of his two matches out. Adam Smith is also still suspended.

Kieffer Moore, Robbie Brady and Junior Stanislas have been missing for a while and are some way off returning.

Predicted XI

Travers (GK)

Stacey

Phillips

Kelly

Davis

Cantwell

Pearson

Lerma

Lowe

Solanke

Anthony

Return to the Premier League…

Bournemouth were relegated from the Premier League in the 2019/20 season and despite expectations last season, they didn’t manage to return to the Premier League.

This season under Parker, they have looked solid at the back, only conceding 30 goals which is the best record in the league.

Tonight’s game against relegation-threatened Reading is a match-up they would expect to win at home.