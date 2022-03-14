Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is urging his side to find ‘consistency’ ahead of the Championship run-in.

Middlesbrough have burst into promotion contention since the arrival of Wilder earlier in the season.

The former Sheffield United boss has galvanised the side, who currently sit in 8th place of the Championship table with just 10 games of the season remaining.

Form in recent weeks though has slightly tailed off for the Boro – they drew away at Millwall over the weekend after being thumped 4-1 away at play-off rivals Sheffield United.

Speaking to BBC Radio Tees though, Wilder had this to say on his side’s promotion credentials:

“It’s all to play for. We’ve put ourselves in a position where we’re in the mix.

“We’ve got a great week ahead of us, big game Tuesday, recover, and if we can get a win or result, get into Saturday and then we can breathe going into the last nine games.”

Middlesbrough are next in action away at Birmingham City tomorrow evening. They then host Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-finals before the international break – their next league fixture after that is away at Championship strugglers Peterborough United.

Over the recent bout of fixtures just gone though, we saw Fulham held by Barnsley, QPR beat Luton Town, Blackburn Rovers lose out to Bristol City and West Brom draw with Huddersfield Town, leaving the Championship table wide open.

“We saw a couple of results that were head-scratching but I think that’s the way it’s going to be,” Wilder said on the weekend’s games.

“As long as we show that consistency, more in attitude and mentality, play a bit more, hopefully we can have an exciting and interesting last nine games.”

Boro are yet to win back-to-back league games in 2022. They’ve become somewhat inconsistent but they remain a force under Wilder, and this FA Cup run will instil a lot of confidence and harmony in the side.

The weeks ahead…

The March intentional break will give Middlesbrough’s players a timely rest ahead of the final games of the campaign.

Up next though is a tough trip to St Andrew’s to face a Birmingham City side who’ve solidified in recent weeks. Wilder will need a result there to put his side in good stead to host Chelsea, before league games against Posh, Fulham, Hull City, Bournemouth and Huddersfield Town in the following weeks.

No matter how Middlesbrough finish this season, fans can appreciate the fine job that Wilder has done so far, and the foundations that he’s laying for a bright future at The Riverside.