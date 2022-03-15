Sheffield Wednesday put in a five-star performance on Saturday against Cambridge United, winning 6-0 at Hillsborough to bounce back immediately from their defeat to Lincoln City.

Tonight they face Accrington Stanley at Hillsborough, a game which is one of their games in hands over teams around them.

A win tonight would put Darren Moore’s team back in the play-offs with another game in hand over MK Dons, Oxford United and Sunderland who are all above the Owls.

If they repeat the dominant display from Saturday then you can’t see 12th place Accrington Stanley being an issue for Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday team news

Moore confirmed there were no new injuries picked up over the weekend and said it will be the same group as the weekend that will feature tonight.

Lee Gregory started against Cambridge United, and he led the line superbly. He may have not scored, but he looked back to full fitness.

Dominic Iorfa continued his steady return to action and played around 30 minutes for the Owls.

Chey Dunkley is returning to the team, he featured 65 minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly recently.

Harlee Dean, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Olamide Shodipo and Josh Windass are still getting back up to speed and will be crucial as we come to the end of the season.

Predicted XI

Peacock-Farrell (GK)

Storey

Iorfa

Gibson

Hunt

Byers

Luongo

Bannan

Johnson

Gregory

Berahino

In their hands…

If Moore’s team are to get into the play-offs this season, winning their games in hand will be crucial for them. By winning their games in hands Sheffield Wednesday could be sitting at least 4th in the table.

Reaching the play-offs will be seen by many pundits and Sheffield Wednesday fans as an underachievement.

Moore has a team that is full of Championship level quality and should find life in League One relatively easy but for some parts of this season they have struggled.

Tonight Moore will be hoping these star players perform as they did on Saturday to get past Accrington Stanley.