West Brom have sold out their away allocation for their trip to Bristol City this weekend, as announced by their official club website.

West Brom will be backed by a strong 2,498 supporters at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

The Baggies won their last away game 2-0 at Hull City and will be hoping they can make it back-to-back victories on the road against the Robins.

Steve Bruce’s side have a tricky home clash against Fulham to get through first this week before they can look forward to their journey to the South West.

West Brom situation

It has a been a tough start for Bruce at the Hawthorns and he has won just once in opening seven games as he picks up the pieces from Valerien Ismael’s tenure.

The Baggies drew 2-2 with high flying Huddersfield Town at home in their last game and fought back from 2-0 down to seal a point.

Their poor run of results has seen them drop down to 14th place in the Championship table and their hopes of making the play-offs this term are fading away fast. They are currently seven points off with 10 games left to play but have seven teams ahead of them between 6th place.

Bristol City have nothing to play for now despite still not being mathematically safe yet. It has been another frustrating season for them in the second tier and they find themselves in 18th position, seven points behind West Brom.

Nigel Pearson’s side are also in action tomorrow night away at Barnsley.