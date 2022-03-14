Barnsley star Callum Styles has earned a call-up to the Hungary national team, it has been confirmed.

Styles has been a huge hit with Barnsley since making his way into the senior side.

Across all competitions, the “Bury Baggio” has played 111 times for the Tykes since joining from Bury in the summer of 2018, emerging as one of the Championship’s most promising left wing-backs.

His versatility has made him a vital player for Barnsley and now, Styles has earned international recognition.

As announced on Monday, Styles has been called up to the Hungarian international squad for their upcoming fixtures against Serbia and Northern Ireland later this month.

Styles qualifies for Hungary through his grandparents and moved to express his pride at the call-up while speaking to the club’s official website.

“To receive international recognition is one of the biggest honours in football and a proud moment for me and my family,” he said.

“I’m really excited to test myself against some of the best players in the world and looking forward to linking up with my teammates and showing what I can do.”

A great achievement

Having earned a place in Marco Rossi’s Hungary squad, Styles will now be hoping to nail down a place in the starting XI.

The Barnsley man’s versatility may well do him a great favour in his fight to earn a spot too, showing that he can play on the left-hand side as well as through the middle as a central or defensive midfielder.

Former Bristol City midfielder Adam Nagy is also a regular in the Hungary national squad, so there will be one familiar face among the ranks when he links up with Rossi’s squad later this month.

After proving himself at club level, Styles will be determined to showcase his skills on the international stage with Magyarok.