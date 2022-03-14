Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has been full of praise for one particular player after his heroics in their recent 0-0 draw with Millwall, in a recent interview with Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough had lost four of their previous five away games and went to The Den on Saturday in need of stopping the rot.

Chris Wilder’s side shaded it in terms of chances and shots on target but there were no goals to split the two sides vying for promotion, with the game ending goalless.

Saturday’s clash was end to end, and as they weren’t able to put the ball in the net they had to be at their best defensively to keep Millwall from scoring themselves.

Boro have goalkeeper Joe Lumley to thank as he made two stellar saves to keep the scores level.

Lumley has come under fire from many supporters after high profile mistakes, but Wilder was quick to praise the Middlesbrough number one after his performance at the weekend.

“He’s got to make saves. There are no hiding places for players, and certainly none for a goalkeeper,” said the Boro boss.

“Mistakes get highlighted but hopefully that one will get highlighted as much as any mistakes Joe’s made.

“He’s got to make saves between now and the end of the season. We’ve got to defend better than we have recently, like we did today, between now and the end of the season, especially away from home, if we want to get anything out of the season.

“We come to a promotion-form team and take a point, so I’m happy with that and happy Joe has made that save.”

Lumley is in competition with the likes of Luke Daniels and youngster Sol Brynn at Middlesbrough, but Lumley looks to have the number one jersey secured for the time being.

Having come under scrutiny from fans and Wilder himself, it was positive to see Lumley putting in a solid performance and make strong saves in such an important game. Whereas he may have cost his side in the past, he certainly helped them gain a point on Saturday.

He will be sure to keep his place when Boro take on Birmingham at St Andrews on Tuesday night.