Exeter City boss Matt Taylor has opened up after the Grecians’ “best centre-forward” Sam Nombe suffered a fresh hamstring injury.

Nombe joined Exeter City, arriving on a permanent basis from League One side MK Dons.

The striker has put in some impressive displays for the Grecians, scoring in six consecutive League Two games over September and October. However, in December, he was forced onto the sidelines through a hamstring injury.

Since then, Nombe has been in and out of the starting XI and in the early stages of last weekend’s 0-0 draw with Salford City, he limped off with a fresh hamstring injury.

Now, Grecians boss Taylor has discussed the injury, admitting that the blow is a worry for him.

As quoted by BBC Sport, the Exeter City boss said that Nombe is the club’s “best centre-forward” when fit but his hamstring problems could continue to cause him issues moving forward. Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s a blow.

“Frankly he’s our best centre-forward when he’s fully fit.

“We’ve tried to protect him as long as we possibly could. It was the right thing to do to start him again today [Saturday], and for it to go early on in the game suggests a fatigue and a weakness in that muscle area.

“For a power player like Sam, the hamstring issues are a real worry for myself as it really affects his availability moving forwards.”

Other options up top

Although losing Nombe is a big blow for the Grecians, they do have a solid number of other attacking options available for selection.

The former MK Dons man started at the top of the pitch alongside Jevani Brown at the weekend, with Offrande Zanzala and Kieran Phillips on the bench. Padraig Amond is also on the books, though he has been absent through an injury of his own since February.

With Nombe sidelined, the door has opened for one of Phillips or Zanzala to stake a claim for a starting spot, so it awaits to be seen who can break into Taylor’s starting XI.