Sheffield United striker Lys Mousset joined Serie A side Salernitana on loan in January.

Mousset, 26, signed for Sheffield United from Bournemouth in 2019. He was signed for £10million at the time and in his first season with the club, he’d score six goals in 30 Premier League outings.

It wasn’t a terrible return for the Frenchman. But the following season, injury would hit, and Mousset would miss the best part of a year’s worth of action.

Following the Blades’ relegation to the Championship, Mousset would eventually return to the side. He netted three in seven Championship outings for Sheffield United before picking up yet another injury and then sealing his temporary exit from Bramall Lane.

Since, Mousset has featured five times in Serie A for Salernitana. He’s started twice and has played in games against AC and Inter Milan, but Mousset has failed to score as of yet – he’s claimed one assist.

His side remain rooted to the foot of the Serie A table.

What now for Mousset?

Mousset sees his Sheffield United contract expire in the summer, but the club have the option of extending his deal by a further year.

Whether or not he’ll be in contention to play a part in Paul Heckingbottom’s squad though remains to be seen.

The Blades have several strikers in their ranks, and several injuries in the same department. Rhian Brewster is out for the season and Oli McBurnie is carrying a knock, with the veteran striker Billy Sharp having stepped up to the plate once again this season.

Mousset remains a relatively young player and he’s shown in glimpses this season that he can still produce the goods at Championship level.

He seemingly has a few more games in Italy to prove his worth to Sheffield United, before his deal expires in the summer.