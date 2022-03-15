Blackburn Rovers are looking to bounce back after Saturday’s injury-time defeat at home to Bristol City.

Despite having the majority of possession and more chances on goal, Tony Mowbray’s side struggled to score, and Andreas Weimann made them pay in the 92nd minute with the winner

It was a game that was screaming out for their top scorer Ben Brereton-Diaz but the Chilean international is still out injured.

The defeat put yet another dent in their promotion chase. Blackburn Rovers now find themselves in 5th, one point above 7th placed Luton Town, who have a game in hand over them.

Now their attention turns to struggling Derby County tonight who will put up a good fight against Blackburn Rovers. Despite league positioning suggesting it should be a walk in the park for Blackburn Rovers, recent form for the home team suggests otherwise.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Bradley Dack returned to the team at the weekend after a year out of action. Dack only featured for the final 20 minutes but missed a crucial penalty with the score at 0-0. Mowbray is likely to keep easing Dack back into the team.

Elsewhere, the likes of Tayo Edun (ankle), Ryan Nyambe (hamstring) and Ben Brereton Diaz (ankle) all remain sidelined.

Mowbray will be thankful his team have no fresh injuries from the weekend which means he is likely to name the same team.

Predicted XI

Kaminski (GK)

Lenihan

van Hecke

Wharton

Rankin-Costello

Travis

Rothwell

Pickering

Gallagher

Buckley

Khadra

Finding a goalscorer…

Mowbray has suggested that to reach the top six they need to score around 70 goals.

When Brereton Diaz was available this looked like an easy task, but since their leading goalscorer has been sidelined, they have struggled to replace his goals.

Reda Khardra and Sam Gallagher have tried to lead the line but are struggling to make the same impact.

Tonight’s game against Derby County would be a great place for Blackburn Rovers to start scoring goals again.