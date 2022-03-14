Sunderland’s Northern Irish duo Trai Hume and Corry Evans have been in their country’s first senior men’s international squad of 2022.

As a result, if one more Sunderland player earns a call-up to an international squad, the Black Cats will have the option to postpone their fixture against Rotherham United, as pointed out by Sunderland Echo reporter Phil Smith.

Trai Hume wins his first senior NI call up. Corry Evans also included. Just one more elsewhere and #SAFC will have the option to postpone the Rotherham game. https://t.co/5JWjD028tn — Phil Smith (@Phil__Smith) March 14, 2022

The Black Cats and the Millers meet at the Stadium of Light on March 26th in a tie that could have a telling impact on both teams’ bids to return to the Championship.

Sunderland are fighting for a play-off finish, while Rotherham United are bidding to win promotion as League One champions.

Potential call-ups…

Of the current Sunderland squad, there are some other players who could yet earn call-ups to their respective international squads.

England U20s have a pair of games against Poland and Germany’s youngsters coming up and midfielder Dan Neil was included in the last squad. Arbenit Xhemajli has been called up to the Kosovo squad before, though his last one came back in November 2019, while Bailey Wright was included in Australia’s international squad earlier this season.

If another Sunderland player earns a call-up, the Black Cats don’t have to take up the option to postpone their game with Rotherham United, but it would present Alex Neil’s men with a good chance to get some rest and prepare for their next game, though they would have to fulfil the fixture later in the season when others around them may have time off.