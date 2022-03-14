Middlesbrough’s Djed Spence has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs in recent weeks, including all of Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Spence, 21, has caught the eye of any and every top flight club in Europe this season. As well as having interest from Arsenal, Spurs and Manchester City, both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have been linked with the Middlesbrough man.

Update #Spence: #FCBayern is still interested! Further talks are planned this month. Player wants a decision in April/May. Price tag: €10-15m! Besides FCB, 7 top clubs from the PL are said to be courting him (including #ManCity & #COYS) + 2 🇪🇸 clubs + BVB, Leipzig. @SkySportNews — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 7, 2022

He’s shone on loan at Nottingham Forest this season. Steve Cooper’s attacking style of play is to be desired and it’s helped names like Spence really progress and blossom into a fine player.

But Spence is set to return to Boro in the summer and then, he looks set to be sold off. Reports over the weekend (Mirror, 13.03.21, page 68) revealed that both Arsenal and Tottenham have made contact with Spence over a potential summer signing, but North London might not be his best bet.

Pep’s prowess…

Pep Guardiola has worked wonders in his time at Manchester City. He’s made a number of signings who’ve gone on to become world class players, and he’s developed a number of younger players into top class Premier League names, like Phil Foden for example.

If Spence is really looking to break into the elite then City should be his first-choice side. Arsenal and Spurs aren’t in trophy contention these days. They’re both good sides, no doubt, but they’re both in a limbo sort of phase as they look to rebuild themselves into title and European contenders.

City though are exactly that. They’re aruably the best football team in the world and if Spence makes the move, he’ll be able to learn from some of the best in Guardiola, and names like Kyle Walker who grew up as a right wing-back, and has since become one of the world’s leading defenders.

If City pursue their interest in the summer then Spence could yet jump at the chance to sign for the club.