Charlton Athletic midfielder Jake Forster-Caskey is set to play at least 45 minutes for the Addicks’ U23s on Tuesday, Johnnie Jackson has revealed.

Forster-Caskey, 27, has been sidelined since May 2021, suffering an ACL injury in a win over Lincoln City at the end of last season.

In the time since then, the former MK Dons and Rotherham United loan man has been working hard to recover and rehabilitate. Now, it has emerged that the midfielder is set to take a big step forward in his recovery this week.

As quoted by the South London Press, Charlton Athletic boss Jackson has confirmed that Forster-Caskey is poised to feature for the Addicks’ U23s against Watford on Tuesday afternoon.

Jackson revealed that the plan is for him to play on Tuesday and then once more before considering him for first-team selection.

“The plan is for Jake to get 45 minutes,” Jackson confirmed.

“If he is feeling alright then maybe we’ll run that a little bit longer, but it won’t be more than 60.

“Then we’d probably look to get him another one, if he comes through alright then he starts coming into the reckoning for selection. I’m pleased for him. He has come through a tough time. This is a big step up now, to get these minutes in U23 games and build him up. I was gutted for him when that [the ACL injury] happened.

“If we can get that player back again, that will be a major plus for me to have someone like that available.”

Forster-Caskey’s importance

Usually operating as a central midfielder but also in a slightly deeper role in defensive midfield, the return of Forster-Caskey would be a big boost for Charlton Athletic.

The midfielder boasts a wide range of passing ability and his set-pieces are a constant threat, whether he’s whipping in a cross or going for goal himself. Forster-Caskey reads the game well and has shown his leadership qualities before, so his presence has been sorely missed.

It will be hoped that the Addicks ace can prove his fitness in the U23s over the coming weeks, but after such a long absence, Jackson and co will need to be careful not to rush him into first-team action.