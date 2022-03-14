Rotherham United boss Paul Warne says midfielder Jamie Lindsay will train today as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

He is still ‘likely’ to miss the clash against Lincoln City tomorrow though.

Lindsay, 26, played in the Papa John’s Trophy clash against Hartlepool United last week but sat out of the game over the weekend away at Wycombe Wanderers.

The Scotsman is closing in on his return to the action, with Rotherham Advertiser reporter Paul Davis tweeting (see tweet below):

#rufc midfielder Jamie Lindsay expected to train today but only as a "floater", says boss Paul Warne. Shoulder damage likely to rule him out of tomorrow's Lincoln clash. — Paul Davis (@paulm_davis) March 14, 2022

Rotherham situation

Rotherham are eyeing promotion back to the Championship and remain top of the League One table despite three league games without a win.

The Millers are four points clear of 2nd place Wigan Athletic at the summit but the Latics have a couple of games in hand. They are also four points above 3rd place MK Dons.

Lindsay has been on the books at the AESSEAL New York Stadium since July 2019 and knows what it takes to get promoted from this level having helped Warne’s side go up in 2020.

Prior to his move to the Yorkshire club, he had spent his whole career to date in Scotland with Celtic, Dumbarton, Greenock Morton and Ross County.

He provides useful competition and depth to their midfield department alongside the likes of Ben Wiles, Dan Barlaser and Ollie Rathbone and getting him back to full fitness will be a boost ahead of the final stage of the season.

Rotherham take on a Lincoln side tomorrow who go into the game on the back of a 2-0 away win at AFC Wimbledon.