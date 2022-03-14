Cardiff City youngster Oliver Denham has penned a new contract with the Bluebirds, the club have confirmed.

A host of young Cardiff City talents have been given first-team opportunities this season.

Steve Morison’s promotion to first-team manager has seen the likes of Isaak Davies, Rubin Colwill and Joel Bagan cement places in the first-team, while youngsters such as Denham and Eli King have seen their senior involvements increase too.

Now, it has been confirmed that the aforementioned Denham has earned a new contract with the Bluebirds.

As announced on the club’s official website, the 18-year-old centre-back has penned a new deal with Cardiff City. The fresh agreement will keep the former Manchester United youngster a the Cardiff City Stadium until the summer of 2024.

So far this season, Denham has made two senior appearances, coming up EFL Cup and FA Cup matches against Brighton and Hove Albion and Liverpool respectively. Though he is still waiting for his Championship debut, the youngster has been named in every matchday squad since February 9th.

Looking ahead…

Now a regular in Morison’s squad, Denham’s focus will be on continuing his development and earning a first Championship appearance.

Currently sitting in 17th place, a comfortable 18 points clear of relegation and 14 away from the play-offs, Cardiff City will almost certainly be playing Championship football next season.

Although Morison and co will be determined to finish the season as strongly as possible, the lack of pressure to fight for something could open the door for the likes of Denham to get a taste of senior football before the end of the season.